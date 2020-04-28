Real number of coronavirus infections in Spain could be nearly six times higher than official figure

THE real number of coronavirus infections in Spain could be six times higher than the official figure, according to a new study.

The FEDEA Applied Economic Studies Foundation estimates the actual figure for Covid-19 contagion is Spain is some 1.2 million, representing 2.6 per cent of the population.

This compares with the latest Health Ministry total of 210,773.

FEDEA also raised the fatality figure to nearly 34,400 by April 26. The Health Ministry total for today Tuesday is 23,822.

The study authors said that because the Spanish government figures reflect only positive diagnoses for the virus based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, they “leave out a probably important part of infected people, including those who are asymptomatic and those who with mild symptoms who have not gone to the health system.”

They also affirmed that the intensity of infection if very linked to the age of the patient, and rises considerably among the elderly.

They concluded that in the 80-89 age group the percentage is nearly 10 per cent and in the over-90’s it is getting on for 20 per cent.



