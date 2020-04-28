Queensland’s Shadow Police Minister stands down after breaching Australia’s Covid-19 restrictions to go to a “social gathering”

Queensland Liberal National frontbencher MP stands down as shadow police minister after being fined for breaching Australia’s Covid-19 restrictions to go to a ‘gathering,’ allegedly with two off-duty police officers.

TREVOR WATTS, MP for Toowoomba North, was ordered to pay €780 for breaking the social gathering rules on Sunday afternoon, with local press reporting two Queensland police officers were also hit with fines for attending the same illegal gathering in East Toowoomba.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) issued a statement about the officers yesterday.

-- Advertisement --

“Police will allege the off-duty officers were among a number of people who failed to comply with the social-distancing rules by attending an outdoor gathering in an East Toowoomba street on Sunday afternoon,” the statement said.

“A third person has also been issued with an infringement notice.”

Two police officers have been issued with an infringement notice relating to COVID-19. The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. More here: https://t.co/6SK0Bsmypa pic.twitter.com/nkzT5dkwzx — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 28, 2020



ABC reported Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington had accepted Mr Watts’ resignation as the Opposition spokesman for police, counter-terrorism and corrective services.

Thanking him for his service and honesty in the matter she said she “expects the highest standards from my team, especially my shadow ministers.”

There are 1,033 confirmed Covid-19 cases and four people have died in Queensland, which has a population of just over five million.