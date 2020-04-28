Local Police on the lookout for flouters hoping to take advantage of May 1 long weekend in Almuñecar

POLICE are stepping up checks on Almuñecar and La Herradura traffic over the May 1 long weekend.

They will be controlling all accesses to both areas, including the motorway and the N-340 main road, together with Carretera de Suspiro and Carretera de La Cabra, announced Almuñecar mayor, Trinidad Herrera Lorente.

“We are doing this to prevent unnecessary journeys, especially those to second homes during the Covid-19 State of Alarm,” she warned.

The additional vigilance begins today, Thursday April 30, and continues until this coming Sunday, May 3, with “exhaustive controls,” Herrera said.

“Checks have increased on these roads in recent weeks but although few people were trying to reach second residences, we cannot let our guard down and must continue checking traffic on Almuñecar and La Herradura roads,” the mayor declared.



