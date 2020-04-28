Piers Morgan Makes Another Dig at Victoria Beckham & Praises Ed Sheeran for Furlough Decisions

Piers Morgan has taken another swipe at Victoria Beckham for using taxpayer money to pay for her staff.

SPEAKING on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, the host praised Ed Sheeran for refusing to furlough his employees, whilst taking a swipe at Posh Spice.

It was revealed this week that Ed will be using his personal fortune to prop up his bar Bertie Blossoms in west London and the staff there, instead of furloughing them so that their wages are subsidised by the government.

“He owns a bar in Notting Hill, a bar/restaurant, called Bertie Blossoms. A fine place if you haven’t been, well worth going.

“He co-owns it and he’s declined to use any taxpayer, furlough or loan money to keep all of the staff on the books, they’re all going to keep getting paid by Ed Sheeran.”

Piers continued: “There’s a message there, isn’t there? For the Beckhams of the world – not to be a drain on the taxpayer right now.

“So good on Ed Sheeran, whose current worth is estimated at half of the Beckhams. He’s done the right thing, I think, because he can afford to.”



