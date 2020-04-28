Nicola Sturgeon breaks banks with Boris Johnson AGAIN by declaring the Scots should wear face coverings

Nicola Sturgeon broke ranks with Boris Johnson again today by declaring that Scots should wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

THE Scottish First Minister said she was now advising people to use makeshift masks – although she stressed that medical-grade coverings should be left for health workers.

The move came despite the PM having yet to make any announcement on whether the items should be used in enclosed spaces.

It is the latest sign of splits in the UK position – after Ms Sturgeon previously issued a ‘framework’ for easing lockdown despite Westminster refusing to give any details.

Ms Sturgeon told the media briefing in Edinburgh today: “We are recommending that you do wear a cloth face covering if you are in an enclosed space with others where social distancing is difficult, for example public transport or in a shop.”

She insisted there was no need to wear masks routinely outside, except in “unavoidable crowded situations.”

She said face coverings were “not a substitute” for hand hygiene and other advice on reducing the risk of spread.



