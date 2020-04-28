New rise in confirmed coronavirus cases on the Costa Almeria

THERE has been a new rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in Almeria.

Today Tuesday the Junta’s Health and Families department puts the provincial Covid-19 infection total at 533.

It also reported another coronavirus-related death, bringing the fatality figure to 47.

The positive side of the story is the additional seven patients who have now recovered from the virus, bringing the number up to 245.

The latest tally for Covid-19 hospitalisations in Almeria since the start of the pandemic is 204, and treatment in intensive care 38. Both these figures remain unchanged since Monday.