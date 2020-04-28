More than 2,000 prisoners may have been infected with coronavirus in the UK

More than 2,000 prisoners have been struck down with Covid-19 or are suffering symptoms of the virus, a new briefing paper has revealed.

THE report by Dr Éamonn O’Moore, national lead for Health and Justice at Public Health England, measured the impact of the virus in jails.

The report was commissioned on April 17 and completed on April 24 to help guide the response to the threat posed by Covid-19 in prison.

According to the report, Public Health England have worked alongside the prison service to enhance social distancing, protect the most vulnerable and increase ‘compartmentalisation’ in prisons.

Dr O’Moore said so far during the pandemic, ‘explosive outbreaks’ have not been seen during the outbreak.

Public health experts had warned if the prison service failed to take any measures to increase social distancing, some 77,800 people in jail would develop Covid-19 with 4,500 of them needing hospitalisation, leading to 2,700 deaths.

According to figures collated up to April 24, there have been 1,783 probable an 304 confirmed cases in prisons in England and Wales.





PHE said officials had responded to outbreaks in 75 different ‘custodial institutions,’ and so far 35 inmates have been hospitalised and 15 have lost their lives.

Dr O’Moore warned: “Some large outbreaks will still occur through chance events.

“It has not been possible to model multiple outbreaks or ‘peaks’ because once there is transmission within a prison, this will outweigh any risk of importing an infection until the epidemic has been brought under control or reached its natural end. However, should a significant number of susceptible individuals remain within an institution’s population following an outbreak, which is likely when intervention measures are in place, then subsequent introductions could lead to additional outbreaks.”