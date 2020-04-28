Maro development still dividing opinions amid mutual accusations from Nerja Town Hall and Opposition parties on local council

OPPOSITION to plans for the macro-development planned for Vega de Maro in Nerja continues to grow instead of abating.

Sociedad Azucarera Larios SA (Salsa) and Nerja Town Hall recently reactivated €311 million plans for an 18-hole golf course, several luxury hotels and 680 homes.

-- Advertisement --

“The objective is to make Nerja an attractive destination for a high-spending sector that is not affected by seasonal tourism,” a Salsa spokesman said.

Guzman Ahumada, an MP in the regional parliament and also Izquierda Unida co-ordinator for Malaga recently dismissed the development as “speculation.”

It was vital to safeguard Maro’s environmental values and scenery,” Ahumada insisted.



