Man in Spain Arrested For Brutally Killing Three Homeless People in Barcelona

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona have arrested a person for his alleged involvement in the death of three ‘homeless’ people on April 16 in Barcelona, ​​by attacking them all with an iron bar, and his possible involvement with a fourth case which occurred on March 18.

The latest death occurred on Monday night in Rosselló street in Barcelona and the Mossos received a call regarding the incident at 11:00p.m.

The Mossos investigators are now focused on determining whether the death of this homeless person could be related to three other deaths of homeless people that has occurred in the Catalan capital in recent weeks.

-- Advertisement --

This lastest victim was attacked with an iron bar, and the hypothesis that Mossos are investigating is that this may have been done by the same author acting with a similar modus operandi, as two of the other victims were also beaten with an iron stick.

There two cases are close in time, on April 16 and 18 , that occurred in the surroundings of the Auditori and on Calle Casp in Barcelona, ​​in which the victims were beaten with an iron bar.

Earlier, on March 18, another crime occurred, on Sardenya street when a 60-year-old homeless man of Spanish nationality was stabbed and killed. Now an attempt is being made to link this murder with the same perpetrator.

The other two victims were a 27-year-old man of North African origin (on April 16) and a 60-year-old man, on April 18.



