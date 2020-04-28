Latest coronavirus figures for Spain’s Balearic Islands give some positive indications

THE number of new Covid-19 infections in the Balearic Islands has risen again over the last 24 hours, but not by such high numbers as registered last week.

The Health Ministry figures for today Tuesday reveal another 11 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on the archipelago, compared with five new cases on Monday, putting the total at 1,870.

-- Advertisement --

The coronavirus-related fatalities number had gone up by two since Monday, down from four yesterday. However coronavirus autonomous community committee spokesman doctor Javier Arranz explained that neither of the two latest deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, but happened in care homes for the elderly, who report their losses of life later.

Arranz also reported that there have been no new cases of contagion in care homes for senior citizens in the last two days.

The islands’ fatal victim tally now stands at 181.

On the distinctly positive side, another 30 people have made a recovery from the illness since yesterday. Recoveries now add up to 1,166.

Today is also the sixth consecutive day without new admissions of Covid-19 patients into the Balearics’ intensive care units.





The number of people suffering from the virus who have needed intensive care treatment since the start of the pandemic remains at 166. Hospitalisations total 1,072 as of today, 12 more than on Monday.

The islands’ accumulated rate of coronavirus cases for the last fortnight is 26.01 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with a national average of 81.28.