Hotels in Austria given the go-ahead to reopen on May 29

Austria has become one of the first European countries to announce a gradual return to normality as it is allowing hotels to open their doors to paying guests from May 29.

HOTELS in Vienna, Austria rejoiced at the news and already this morning reported bookings from holidaymakers all around Europe for mid-June. This corresponds with some airlines intending to restart flights around Europe, amongst other airlines, easyJet and Ryanair are now taking bookings for Vienna, Austria. It really looks like things are starting to improve for the Austrian tourism industry, albeit very slowly.

The New Developments

On Tuesday, April 28, the federal government announced a series of updates concerning social distancing measures: The stay-at-home order ends on May 1 but the one-meter distance rule still applies. Meetings of up to 10 people are now allowed. Starting May 15, restaurants, cafes, and bars can sit up to four grown-ups plus children together at a table. The one-meter rule must be upheld between separate groups of guests but not within the group itself. Waiters must wear face masks, the customers do not.



One-fourth of the total Austrian population lives in the capital city of Vienna and with a population of 8.859 million, there are currently just over 15,000 cases of Covid-19 in the country. So far, 12,362 have recovered and the total number of deaths recorded is 549. There are 2,363 patients receiving treatment with around 5 per cent in a critical condition.

The Climate in Austria

From March, temperatures may rise up to 54 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius). Summers can be hot, with temperatures sometimes reaching 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) or more (maximum temperatures revolve around 95 degrees Fahrenheit or 35 degrees Celsius in July). Summer evenings are usually cool.