Gibraltar announces ‘Golden Hour Scheme’ allowing over-70s to engage in outdoor exercise from April 29

Gibraltar has announced the ‘Golden Hour Scheme’ to allow those over 70 years to engage in outdoor exercise from Wednesday April 29.

THE Golden Hour Scheme will provide dedicated areas of Gibraltar just for the over 70s on weekdays from 10am till 12 noon, which include Commonwealth Park, Eastern Beach, Camp Bay and the Victoria Stadium. These areas will be decontamination and entry points will be controlled by police officers, who will be checking IDs for age, according to the Government.

-- Advertisement --

The ‘Golden Hour Scheme’ will finally allow elderly members of the community to go out to exercise, and do what the general population has been able to do for over a month. Those over 70 could already go out to the supermarket, doctor or bank, and/or walk their dog, but they were unable to exercise outside because of lockdown restrictions.

After several weeks of confinement, the Government will finally allow people over 70 to exercise, which it noted “could prove beneficial”. However, the Gibraltar Government has urged the most vulnerable to “remain at home” to avoid risk of Covid-19 contagion. On a positive note, only eight people in this age group are reported to have contracted the virus on the Rock – lower than any other group, which the Government attributes to the strict lockdown restrictions.

“Those who leave home are urged to be extra careful. They should not touch anything like lift buttons, door handles or handrails in communal stairs. They should maintain social distancing and must not use the opportunity to leave home as an excuse to meet or walk with friends and family. They must not touch their mouths, eyes or nose and on returning home must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least twenty seconds,” stated the Government.

“It is important to note if there is a change for the worse in the prevalence of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, these measures of relaxation will be reconsidered and possibly withdrawn. This will also happen if the system is abused,” it added. “The workings of these measures will be monitored closely.”



