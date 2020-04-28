Enjoy Two Hours of Smooth Music from Surianne, Gibraltar’s Niña del Sur

HAVING returned to Gibraltar after spells living in London and Marbella, Surianne Dalmedo was making music through a number of different outlets until of course like other musicians she was hit by the lockdown.

She has recorded a number of numbers in her own right, appeared with Gib Floyd and most recently with jazz influenced Levanter Breeze and also presents a programme for children in the Busy B Club.

There’s a chance to find out the type of songs that she writes and music that she plays when she performs between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday May 3 at www.sessionslive/SurianneMusic.