Disinfection efforts stepped up now kids allowed out for fresh air and exercise in Spain’s Costa Almeria

DISINFECTION and cleaning efforts in public places have been stepped up even further in Adra now children are allowed out for fresh air and exercise for an hour a day under an easing of the lockdown.

The municipal urban cleaning service has this week been focusing particularly on washing down tiles and urban furniture in areas where children are likely to be taken to run about and play, like plazas and seafront promenades.

The local authority had been intensifying the disinfections as the State of Alarm has developed, with the collaboration of local farmers, firefighters and the military.