Cuevas del Almanzora on Spain’s Costa Almeria declares official mourning after Covid-19 claims local resident’s life

CUEVAS del Almanzora council has declared official mourning in the municipality following the death of a local resident from coronavirus.

The proclamation also states that flags will fly at half-mast until the impact from the virus is over or until the State issues an express decree.

The local authority expressed its profound regret at the loss of life of one of Cuevas’ own and passed on condolences to the Covid-19 victim’s family and friends “at such tough times when it is so difficult to say goodbye to a loved one due to the situation we are living through.”

Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria also put out a message of calm to the Cuevas population. He said the Safety and Emergency Local Plan which has been activated in the municipality is operating effectively, and pointed out that there have been “very few cases of infection in our locality thanks to the important work of our health professionals and security forces, but mainly to the responsible attitude of citizens.”

He also said the council is actioning all the prevention measures, hence the activation of a cleaning and disinfection plan and the beefing up of the municipal cleaning service since the beginning of the state of alarm.

The local authority urged residents “to keep up the same fighting spirit and the spirit of solidarity which you have shown up until now, and to carry on complying with the safety measures established by the state of alarm in which we find ourselves.”



