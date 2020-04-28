Covid-19 infections rise in Spain’s Costa Blanca region, but hospital admissions are down

Costa Blanca’s Alicante Province has seen 91 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and two more deaths.
ALICANTE Province’s death toll now stands at 436 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Valencian Community as a whole has registered 246 new new infections and 12 deaths, a significant rise on Monday’s figures, which confirmed 40 new cases.
Valencia Province has seen eight deaths with two in Castellon.
Coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 1,206 people in the Community.
In today’s update, Regional Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, stressed the number of hospital admissions and ICU patients across the region continues to go down.
She said there have 106 hospital discharges since yesterday, bringing the total number of people cured to 6,423.
Of these discharges, 15 are in the province of Alicante, 64 in Valencia and 27 in Castellon.
As of this afternoon, there are 753 patients in hospitals across the regions – 10 less than Monday.
Of these, 167 are in Alicante health facilities, 499 in Valencia and 87 in Castellon.
In critical care units there are 139 patients, 19 less than yesterday.
Barceló also reminded that the number of screening tests is increasing every day.
To date, 131,806 PCRs and tests have been performed with 6,154 in the last 24 hours.
With regards to elderly residential homes, there are 89 active cases across 31 nursing establishments.