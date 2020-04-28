Costa del Sol Association invests €10,000 in food vouchers to deliver to people in need in Spain’s Torremolinos.

ON Monday, April 27, the first purchase vouchers were delivered to more than 60 families in Torremolinos, who will be able to exchange them for food and hygiene products in the Carrefour shopping centre in Torremolinos.

The association ‘Arte Contra el Hambre’ is determined to use all its resources to provide to those families who are having a hard time, food that will allow them to overcome this exceptional situation with dignity.

Since the confinement has been in place, they have made a significant donation of to the Emmaus Social canteen, three food deliveries, collaboration with the town hall and other solidarity organisations and made available the content of their charity shop. ‘Arte Contra el Hambre,’ will continue to carry out food collections at the Carrefour Shopping Centre in Torremolinos on Thursday, April 30 and Saturday, May 2.