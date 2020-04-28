Coronavirus: Royal Mail scraps Saturday deliveries

Royal Mail will stop all Saturday letter deliveries until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE firm will ‘temporarily’ cut back its services from this weekend as it struggles under staff shortages caused by the deadly bug.

People will face waiting up to two days for their letters as the post already does not come on Sundays.

But most parcels – including Tracked, Special Delivery and non-account services – will not be impacted and posties will pick up from branches and boxes as normal.

It comes as union leaders are encouraging postmen to call in sick rather than risk catching coronavirus during their daily rounds.

The Communication Workers’ Union, which represents postal workers, has hit out at the cancelled delivery day and hinted strikes could follow.

A spokesman told the Mirror: ‘We will be seeking urgent discussions with the government on this issue.





‘The reduction of the Universal Service Obligation was a key factor in our live national strike ballot.

‘The last thing we want to do is call strike action at this point but we will not sit back and see our members’ jobs put at threat and the service to the public worsened.’