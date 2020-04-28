Businesses on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca in Spain worried they will not be allowed to open as Germany ease lockdown restrictions and infections rocket

As Germany eased its lockdown restrictions so did new cases of COVID-19 rise and businesses on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca in Spain are worried.

Germany has reported that the reproduction rate mounts again to about 1.0, that means one person passes to one other, in advance of a fresh lockdown decision on May 6. The first signs that the transmission of the novel coronavirus has again picked up were visible in German official data, just as the country attempts a cautious easing of its lockdown measures.

The Tourist and leisure Industry across Spain is already on the verge of collapse and this is news they did not want to hear. The Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca have long been firm favourites for holidaymakers for over fifty years, the whole package holiday industry was started off by a Mr Freddie Laker in the late 70s. He started cheap flights to Torremolinos and the rest is history, I remember British Airways being not too happy over his pricing!

Since then, literally billions have been earned from the industry and apart from a few recessions all has been a virtual money printing press for the Spanish treasury. That was until this “unprecedented in history” of a pandemic hit the world.

Having spoken on the phone to some bar owners i know personally i get the same message and that is unless they can open soon they will have to write the year off.

A few even said they are thinking of making the trip to Portugal and some even said it was time to return to the UK, they have simply ran out of money.

A lot hinges on the announcement due to made by Sanchez, if bars and restaurants are allowed to open then there may be a slight chance to survive, if not, well i think you know the answer…



