British Holiday Area of Costa Blanca in Spain has Lame Excuse for Breaking Covid-19 Lockdown

A holiday area of Spain´s Costa Blanca South region has produced a lame excuse for breaking the country´s Covid-19 lockdown rules.

A couple from Torrevieja were found in their road at 2.20am by Guardia Civil officers with a bucket of water and a sponge giving a thorough wash to their car.

The duo told the Guardia that there would be no problems because “in the middle of the night there were no other people on the street.”

The man had already been sanctioned on four previous occasions for flouting the conditions of the State of Alarm, and so he was arrested.

His partner, as a first offender, was handed a sanction.

Meanwhile a serial offender was given a four month prison term by a Torrevieja court for failing to comply five times with the confinement regulations

He was found wandering around on Calle Loma de Torrevieja without just cause, and was detained after his previous record of disobedience was uncovered.





A judge suspended his prison sentence so long as he does not reoffend for two years.