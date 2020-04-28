British Expats in Spain Delighted over UK Hero Captain Tom Getting 100th Birthday RAF Flypast

Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday will be celebrated with an RAF flypast, much to the delight of British expats in Spain.

THE Second World War veteran has captured the imagination of people not just in the UK, but around the world, raising more than £29 million for the NHS, and getting a number one hit single with Michael Ball.

The special flypast of his Bedfordshire home for this Thursday (April 30) has been officially confirmed, after earlier plans involving a restored Spitfire had to be scrapped because the Transport Department said it was a ‘non-essential’ trip under the current isolation guidelines.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said that the RAF flypast of Captain Tom’s house meant that he would be honoured “in an even more significant way.”

The Ministry of Defence urged people in the area not to watch the event but to continue to follow the rules on social distancing.

Captain Tom’s birthday celebrations have also included his grandson Benji’s school being flooded out with 125,000 cards, including greetings from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



