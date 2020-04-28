British Expat Area Sees Firemen Find Body of German Man in Costa Blanca Region of Spain

A British expat residential area in the Costa Blanca South region of Spain has seen firemen discover the body of a German man in his home.

The body was found at a property on Torrevieja´s El Chaparral urbanisation, after concerned neighbours called the police.

The fire crew had to wear special protective equipment in case the resident had the coronavirus.

His body was found on a sofa, and he was the only person to live at the address.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of the man, who was believed to have been in his seventies, and was a long term resident.

The authorities were called after neighbours were worried that the German national did not open his door after they knocked on it, and did not respond to phone calls.

There´s also a suggestion from residents that they believed an attempt had been made to break into his home, but the Guardia said that there appeared to be no suspicious signs over the man´s death.



