Brit Who Promised to Tattoo Himself Every Day Until the End of Quarantine Is Running Out of Space on His Body

Chris Woodhead, a 33-year-old man, has already done more than 42 tattoos on his own body since the beginning of the quarantine imposed by the UK government in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus. One of his latest is a phrase on the bottom of his foot: When will it end?

There are many different ways that people are trying to cope with the quarantine imposed as a result of the global pandemic we are facing. Some individuals have resorted to shaving their heads, others have taken up yoga or baking.

However, there are also people who are counting down the days ritualistically as if this were a prison sentence, this is the case of Chris Woodhead, a Brit who is running out of space on his physical canvas.

This 33-year-old man had begun his love for tattoos at the young age of 18 when he became a huge fan of popular tattooist Duncan X.

At the beginning of this self-isolation period, Chris Woodhead already had more than 1,000 tattoos on his body but now he has dedicated himself to adding a new one for each day he spends in quarantine.

“I realised that I didn’t know what to do during the day and that I was starting to neglect my diet. So the idea of tattooing myself each day gave me some direction. Without a structure many people are lost” he told the BBC.

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., each day, he sits down to get a new tattoo. However, he does not use an electric gun, but instead he uses a manual needle for a technique known as hand poking, which is less painful and a less intrusive method.

After 42 days of quarantine, he has added to his tattoo collection everything from a jaguar, an explosion of an atomic bomb, some data, points on his fingertips and even the question “When will this end?” on the sole of his foot .





“I want them to be good tattoos, so I try to make them exciting,” said Chris Woodhead, who shares each new creation on his Instagram account.

His main issue is that this quarantine is taking a very long time, especially for him, who could soon run out of space on his body for more tattoos. ” Realistically, I have a month to run out of space, ” he clarified.