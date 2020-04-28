BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Deaths Rise Again After Weekend Lag

England reported 546 new deaths, Scotland had 70 and Wales recorded 17. Northern Ireland has not yet announced its latest totals.

The previous daily totals were 360 on Monday and 373 on Sunday, although those figures were lower because many weekend deaths are not reported by hospitals until later.

The latest figures were announced after a minute’s silence was held to remember the more than 100 health, care and other key workers who have died during the crisis.

New figures show more than 6,500 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred outside hospitals in England and Wales, and the Scottish government has recommended wearing face masks in public in “limited circumstances.”