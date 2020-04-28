BREAKING NEWS: UK PM BORIS JOHNSON TO LEAD 1 MINUTE SILENCE AT 11.00 GMT IN TRIBUTE TO FRONTLINE KEY WORKERS

BORIS JOHNSON WILL LEAD A 1 MINUTE SILENCE AT 11.00 GMT TODAY AS A TRIBUTE TO ALL FRONTLINE KEY WORKERS THAT HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES TO THE CORONAVIRUS.

90 frontline NHS workers have lost their lives since 25 March, other key sectors such as private social care and transport workers have also died.

Boris Johnson, who was struck down with coronavirus himself and spent time in intensive care, will join others across Britain observing the minute’s silence at 11 am. (12.00 in Spain)

The prime minister’s official spokesperson confirmed he would be supporting the tribute, adding: “We will be asking everybody who works in the government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well.”

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said the country owes a “tremendous debt” to its NHS staff.