BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government to refrain from setting de-escalation dates as other European States & instead will focus on phases to lift lockdown restrictions

Spain’s government has stated that it will refrain from setting de-escalation dates as other European States, and instead focus on phases to lift lockdown restrictions.

DUBBED the ‘Plan for the Transition toward a new normality’ it will instead focus on phases. In short, the plan will not have precise dates for the reopening of businesses, beaches or bars. The government has instead opted for a different formula, based on four phases – 0 to 3 (as reported).

Sanchez says that this return to normality will be gradual and happen in four phases, with each phase taking around two weeks to complete. Phase 0 – is preparation phase, Phase 1 – will allow each province to open retail and trade establishments albeit under strict security protocols; Phase 2 – is the intermediate transitional period which will allow restaurants to open and serve customer; Phase 3 – Depending on Covid-19 data in each province, more freedom may follow, which will be decided by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain has looked at what other country’s across Europe is doing, however, has decided against following France, Portugal and Italy, in providing dates. It will instead look at lifting restrictions, by province, and through a phased approach.

The provinces that are most likely to have restrictions lifted first include Murcia, the Baleares and Canary Islands. The provinces in the Andalucian region that are likely to benefit from de-escalation plans ahead of the others include Almería, Huelva and Cadiz (as reported).



