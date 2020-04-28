Airline Loan Move in Covid-19 Crisis for British Airways Group Member that Uses Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Airports in Spain

A series of loans could see a boost for a British Airways group member that uses Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca airports.

REPORTS from the newspaper, El Pais, suggest that the Spanish government is considering giving some loans to national carrier Iberia, which is part of the ICAG group, who have British Airways under their wing.

Iberia also operate the budget airline Vueling Airlines in Spain.

It’s suggested that the Madrid government is not interested in taking an actual stake in Iberia, at least for the present.

Iberia like other companies in Spain can also take advantage from special credit deals introduced by the government to companies facing cash flow issues as a result of the country’s State of Alarm.