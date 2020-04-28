Access to Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will be restricted from tomorrow morning

Access into Benidorm on Spain’s Costa will be restricted once again from tomorrow morning in preparation for a potential surge prior to the national holiday, Labour Day, on Friday, May 1.

Entry to the tourist capital will be limited with secondary routes closed off, leaving only the five main accesses.

Surveillance will be intensified to ensure public compliance with movement restrictions.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Lorenzo Martínez, said that while the majority in Benidorm are acting “in an exemplary manner”, the council appeals for “common sense and individual responsibility” in line with State of Alarm measures.

Martínez added that “the Local and National Police will continue to maintain vigilance”.

The five main entrances to Benidorm are: Avenida Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniarda, the European Community and the Valencian Community.