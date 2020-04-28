A Professional Woman Struggling to Work during Lockdown

MONICA VALLEJO GACHE is a bilingual physiotherapist who has roots in La Linea and Gibraltar but lives with her son and daughter (twins) in Marbella.

Although she is happy to visit patients in their homes, she also holds regular sessions at the Triay Medical Centre in San Pedro Alcantara but the lockdown has affected her considerably.

She has had to stop house calls except for one patient at the request of their surgeon who needs regular attention but a lot of what she is doing now is sending exercises via email or attending the Medical Centre but because of the close proximity when giving physiotherapy she has to be extra careful and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) which has happily been supplied by the Centre.

Her income has dropped sharply although she is hoping for government assistance in the not too distant future and she estimates that she may lose as much as 90 per cent of her usual earnings which means that she is now living on savings.

Monica recognises that whilst the lockdown will slowly be removed, she will be one of the last to benefit because of the very nature of the work she undertakes.



