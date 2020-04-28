A Costa del Sol Charity Spain is in Lockdown but Not Out as Lions Keep Roaring

WITH the introduction of the restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the La Cala de Mijas Lions had to close down their charity shop in Calle Torremolinos.

This is the first time the shop has been closed since its opening in La Cala in 2003 and the Lions depend on the revenue from the shops to enable them to support deserving causes throughout the area.

Their spokesperson has confirmed that as soon as the State of Alarm restrictions are lifted the shop will be deep cleaned and back in business as soon as possible.

Despite this the Lions are continuing to give their support to Lux Mundi and Adintre who provide care and food to the homeless people throughout the area.

In addition the Lions have donated funds to the Soroptimists and the Red Cross, who are also organising and delivering food parcels for the local families in need and for the homeless in the area.

In addition to the loss of revenue from the shops, the Lions have lost the funds they would have raised at social occasions that have had to be cancelled which include a series of events which were planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day on April 22.

Should you wish to join the Lions or the Friends of the Lions or just want to make a donation to the Lions to help them to help others, please get in touch with the President Anita Humphreys on 952 669 709 or 610 868 505.





For more information visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/mijaslacala or their Facebook page.