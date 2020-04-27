WATCH: Supermarket shopper in Spain surprised to find abandoned newborn baby in trolley

A SUPERMARKET shopper in Avila got a huge surprise earlier on Monday when they found an abandoned newborn baby in a trolley.

Una ciudadana encontró este bebé dentro de un carro de la compra de un supermercado en #Ávila. Tras el aviso, los agentes acudieron inmediatamente y solicitaron una ambulancia que lo trasladó hasta el hospital. Su estado de salud es bueno y se están investigando los hechos pic.twitter.com/KJTDmexDaP — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 27, 2020

-- Advertisement --

The baby boy, which is no more than a couple of days old, had been wrapped up in a sheet and placed inside a shopping bag, then left in a trolley in the supermarket car park. A woman overheard the little one’s cries and alerted the staff, who in turn called the emergency services.

The baby has now been checked out by paediatricians at a local hospital and National Police have just posted on Twitter that the baby is in good health.

Also, that they have opened an investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.



