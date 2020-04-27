Vera one of first towns to open up beaches to kids on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VERA has opened up its beaches for children to walk and play, the first municipality in the Levante region of Almeria province to do so.

Posting on Facebook, the council stressed that the rules set out by the Spanish government must be followed at all times.

A maximum of three children up to the age of 14 are now allowed out for an hour a day between 9am and 9pm accompanied by an adult they share a home with to get some fresh air and exercise, going no further than a kilometre from their homes and practicing social distancing.

The local authority reminded residents that only families living within a kilometre of the coast are able to go to the beaches and that bathing in the sea is prohibited.