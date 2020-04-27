USA oil company Diamond Offshore Drilling has filed for bankruptcy as oil prices crash

America’s Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling filed for bankruptcy yesterday as oil prices crash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE company has debts of more than €2.4 billion, and the news comes less than a fortnight after it missed an interest payment on €460 million worth of bonds.

In Chapter 11 filings lodged with Houston’s bankruptcy court, Diamond said conditions have worsened “precipitously in recent months,” citing a price war between OPEC and Russia and the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 2,500 jobs could be at stake at Diamond, according to Haynes & Boone law firm.

Diamond said it had taken “various actions” to sort its finances, but that Chapter 11 bankruptcy offered the best return to stakeholders.

Other oil and gas companies have also felt the pressure including Whiting Petroleum Company, a Denver-based shale oil producer listed on the New York Stock Exchange which filed for Chapter 11 on April 24.