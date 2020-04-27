UK Tourist Spot sees Man Use Four Legs in Costa Blanca Area of Spain to Defy Covid-19 Lockdown

A MAN was found using four legs to defy Spain’s strict Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK tourist spot of the Costa Blanca region.

Murcia’s Guardia Civil arrested the law-breaker, who had been given a horse to saddle up for a little jaunt around La Unión in the Mar Menor region.

The owner of the horse was also charged with breaking State of Alarm rules.

A Guardia patrol were surprised to see a man approach them on horseback and they asked him whether he had a good enough reason to be breaking the lockdown.

His excuse was that he wanted to buy the animal, and its owner had let him borrow it for a brief ride.

The officers seemed to be in a generous mood, as they kept asking him if he was making the journey to go to the shops for an essential purchase.

The horseman did not get the strong hint, and continually insisted that he was on a trial ride on the horse, who came from a local farm.





Once the rider was arrested for infringing the State of Alarm, the Guardia proceeded to do the same to the farmer from Alumbres in the Cartagena area.