UK Pie and Pasty Snack Lovers Rejoice in Major Shopping Change in Covid-19 Crisis

UK pie and pasty snack lovers are rejoicing in some major shopping news during the country’s Covid-19 crisis.

Retailer Greggs is to reopen some of its stores to allow takeaways and deliveries for its hungry customers that have missed out on their fill of traditional British fare.

They are going to ‘test the water’ in around 20 stores in their home area of Newcastle upon Tyne, to see if their new concept can be rolled out across the country.

All of the Greggs outlets have been shut since the coronavirus pandemic took grip in the UK.

The experiment will see a reduced range offered to customers over a fortnight.

Greggs’ boss Roger Whitehouse said he hoped to open some 700 of its stores in June, followed by the remaining 1,300 of them in July.

He stressed in a letter to staff that the move would depend on how the government relaxes the lockdown rules.





“We expect it will only be possible to open this many shops if the government has taken a first step in relaxing the lockdown, which could be to open the schools,” the chief executive said.

“This timing may change depending on future government announcements.”

The UK retail sector is trying to fight back after recent closures, with John Lewis hoping to reopen in May, and B&Q resuming business as well.