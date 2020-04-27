UK Chancellor Sunak Rolls Dice on Interest-Free Loans to Coronavirus-Hit Small Businesses

THE UK government has announced that it will underwrite interest-free loans to the country’s coronavirus-hit small business.

In a dramatic move, the loans will be obtained by just filling in a form with no projections required as to the future viability of the business that wants help.

The money should be transferred within 24 hours of most cases putting in a submission.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said today (April 27) that there would be a cap of of 25 per cent of turnover or £50,000 on money handed out, which “balances the risk to the taxpayer with the need to support our smallest businesses.”

It’s not a grant but a loan but the government is guaranteeing paying the interest for the first 12 months of the sum obtained.

Sunak said: “We’ve been in close talks with the banks in recent days and these loans will be available from 9am next Monday. There will be no forward-looking tests of business viability; no complex eligibility criteria; just a simple, quick, standard form for businesses to fill in.”

“The government will support the lending by guaranteeing 100 per cent of the loan,” he added.



