Torremolinos Town Hall rewards kids on the Costa del Sol with free books for good behaviour during Spain’s isolation period.

THE Torremolinos Town Hall has decided to thank the ‘exemplary’ behaviour of children during the confinement by Covid-19 with a story. Through the Culture Department, the town hall has deposited books in different areas of the town “so that when the boys and girls take to the streets they can take them as a gift for having behaved well,” said councillor David Tejeiro.

In total, 610 books on loan from the library will be distributed “in which a greetings card has been included for being obedient and good at home where minors have remained since last March 13,” said Tejeiro.

The first distribution was made on Monday morning in the Playamar area to El Pinillo. The books are perfectly safe, “they are new and have just been taken out of their boxes, the Samset operators have been in charge of distributing them, complying with all the relevant security measures,” stressed Tejeiro.