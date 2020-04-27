Tablet donations from Orange are just what the doctor ordered so that Axarquia’s isolated coronavirus patients can communicate with their families

TABLETS donated to Axarquia hospital will be welcome medicine for patients with Covid-19.

The tablets from Fundacion Orange will alleviate their enforced isolation and assist their recovery as Covid-19 patients are not allowed visitors and see only the doctors and nurses who are treating them, hospital sources said.

Better still, families will have visual contact to complement the clinical information they receive from medical staff.

The 10 tablets will be available to patients who do not possess smartphones or tablets and, in some cases, have little knowledge of modern technology.

Use of the tablets will not be limited to patients in isolation, the hospital explained, but can also be used by those who are not allowed visitors and do not have technical resources.

“At Orange we are making every effort to help people overcome this health crisis,” said the director of Fundacion Orange, Luz Usamentiaga.

“Days ago, we increased our clients’ connectivity and leisure options and now we are turning to those who most need it, the patients in Axarquia hospital who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.”



