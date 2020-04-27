Spain’s Guardia Civil Break Up an Illegal Party in Ibiza and Sanction 18 People in Total for Breaking Lockdown on Party Island

Officers of the Ibiza Guardia Civil and the Local Police have arrested one person and denounced 18 others, of various nationalities, for attending a party in a luxury villa on the island during the State of Alarm imposed by the state as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The officers broke into the villa on Sunday afternoon and discovered the participants dancing and drinking on the premises, breaching the measures imposed in the Royal Decree.

The Guardia Civil received a complaint on Sunday afternoon about a resident hosting an outdoor party in a house located in a remote rural area belonging to the municipality of Sant Josep de sa Talaia in ibiza.

Several patrols from both the Local Police and the Guardia Civil travelled to the place, and when they arrived in the area they found a sign advertising the party at the entrance towards the garden. In addition to the guests, there was also a catering service and a disc jockey hired to liven up the afternoon for the attendees. The host of the party has been arrested for breaking lockdown rules.