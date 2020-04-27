Spain’s electricity supplier Endesa offers customers from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca a 15% discount on April & May bills amid Covid-19 lockdown

Spain’s electricity supplier Endesa Energía is offering all its customers a 15% discount on April and May bills to compensate them for the additional usage of energy during the country’s lockdown.

IN a message to its customers on the company website, it states:

“Now more than ever, we are by your side. In these difficult times we want to be close to you. If you are an Endesa Energía customer, we will compensate you for the additional electricity you are using while confined at home.

“The state of emergency declared as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will make us spend more time at home. Endesa Energía wants to compensate you for the additional energy you are using during this difficult time. We are offering a 15% discount on your electricity consumption in April and May. This discount will be reflected in your June bill.”

Endesa’s discount applies to one home per customer, adds the company, and will be applied to the bill for the home with the highest consumption for the two-month period. To qualify for the discount, you need to be registered with Endesa online, and request the discount. Click here for more information.