Spain’s Basque Country proposes obligatory use of face masks & temperature checks on all passengers using public transport

The Basque country’s Government has announced that it wants the use of face masks to be obligatory on public transport to safeguard passengers from Covid-19, when lockdown restrictions are relaxed next month.

IT also wants to bar passenger with temperatures of more than 37 degrees from using public transport. Arantxa Tapia, Head of the Basque Country’s economic development, has confirmed that there has been a 4% increase in passengers using public transport this week, compared to last week. “To avoid the risk of spreading the virus, it’s vital that everyone uses face masks on trams, metro, trains and busses because it will be difficult to maintain social distancing on public transport,” she stated.

In addition, she has proposed obligatory temperature checks of all passengers using public transport, particularly during times/zones where overcrowding will be unavoidable. “People registering a temperature of more than 37 degrees should not be able to use public transport to avoid possible contagion,” she suggested.

Tapia also wants to add hand disinfectant/sanitiser gel dispensers at all train, tram, bus and metro stations for additional health security. “These proposed measures are necessary to not only offer an efficient public service, but also to safeguard the health of all our passengers,” added Tapia.



