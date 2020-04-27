Scientists in Hong Kong claim to have developed an anti-viral coating which will protect surfaces from Covid-19 for up to three months

Scientists in Hong Kong claim to have developed an anti-viral coating which could protect surfaces against bacteria, and even coronavirus, for up to 90 days.

RESEARCHERS from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), says MAP-1 – which has taken 10 years to develop – can be sprayed onto frequently used surfaces, such as hand rails and lift buttons.

One of the team’s chief researchers, Professor Joseph Kwan, said the coating which forms after spraying is made up of millions of nano-capsules containing disinfectants, which seemingly remain effective in killing bacteria, viruses and spores even after the coating has dried.

-- Advertisement --

And its effectiveness is intensified by heat-sensitive polymers that encapsulate and release disinfectants upon human contact, added Professor Kwan.

It is non-toxic and safe for skin and the environment, reassure the scientists.

MAP-1 underwent clinical tests this year at a Hong Kong hospital and a home for the elderly, and was approved for official and mass consumer use in February.

Shopping centres, schools and sport training facilities in Hong Kong have been using the coating, with costs from €2,000 and €5,000 to spray an entire building, depending on its size.

There are plans to offer the MAP-1 for sale in Hong Kong stores from next month, from around €8.





It will be marketed by Germagic, a unit of HKUST’s industrial partner, Chiaphua Industries Ltd