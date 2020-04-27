Romanian suffers nasty injury in Almuñecar street brawl that was a violent settling of accounts, police say

ONE person was seriously injured and four people arrested during a fight between Romanians in Almuñecar’s Plaza Doctor Alvarez.

The investigation remains open although police believe that the group, who were from from Salobreña and Motril, appear to have travelled to gone to Almuñecar for a possible settling of accounts.

At around 9.30pm, members of public alerted the police after an argument between a group of men deteriorated into a brawl.

On arriving at Plaza Doctor Alvarez, the Policia Local found that one of the men had been wounded in the back with pruning shears.

Initially taken by ambulance to Motril hospital, he was later transferred to Granada city.

The remaining men were arrested although one was released and another, who managed to escape, later handed himself in to the Guardia Civil in Sabobreña.

All were taken to the Almuñecar Guardia Civil post before appearing in court.



