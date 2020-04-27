Regional government’s latest coronavirus figures reveal that the infection rate for Torrox residents is one of the lowest in Andalucia

ACCORDING to the Junta’s town-by-town coronavirus figures, Torrox has one of Andalucia’s lowest infection rates.

Just five cases have been detected there since start of the pandemic and April 25, the Junta de Andalucia announced

-- Advertisement --

Two of the Torrox cases are men aged between 45 and 84, two women aged between 45 and 64 and another in the 85-plus age group.

The Torrox figures work out at 29 coronavirus infections for every 100,000 members of the local population, compared with 89.2 per 100,000 for Axarquia and 183 per 100,000 for Malaga province.

Andalucia’s overall infection rate stands at 154 cases for every 100,000 members of the population.



