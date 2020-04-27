Proteccion Civil delivers schoolwork so Almuñecar pupils can start the summer term while studying at home

MORE than 100 Almuñecar children are receiving material to help the continue their lessons while they are quarantined.

“We are delivering them in stages to the pupils whom the Granada’s Schools Inspection Service considers need help to enable them to study at home,” said Almuñecar’s Education councillor Alberto Garcia Gilabert.

His department offered to coordinate the deliveries on behalf of Granada’s Education Delegation and the schoolwork is now being taken to the pupils’ homes by Proteccion Civil volunteers, Gilabert explained.

All of the children usually attend one of the seven state primary and secondary schools in Almuñecar or La Herradura, the councillor said, and thanks to this initiative families now know that pupils can study as normal.

He was grateful, Gilabert said, to the schools’ headteachers and for the efficiency and willingness of the Proteccion Civil members: “As ever, they are always ready to collaborate.”



