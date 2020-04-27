President Donald Trump Slams US Cities and States Wanting Coronavirus Bailout

US President Donald Trump has slammed states and cities across the country who are wanting a coronavirus bailout.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?” Trump tweeted.

With the President being a Republican and with the Presidential elections coming in November, it´is another political shot across the bows being fired during the Covid-19 crisis in America.

Individual states will be holding elections for seats in Washington, the plea for national government help appears to have fallen on political ears.

City mayors and state governors have spent billions of dollars during the pandemic, with almost 54,000 people dying from Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

Social distancing and home isolation rules that have been introduced in most of America to stop the spread of the coronavirus have, like in other countries, led to unemployment rises and economic problems.

Congress in Washington has already allocated $150 billion for the individual states, but the governors who run them have asked for three times extra, whilst cities and smaller areas are after an estimated $250 billion.



