Portugal’s PM to enforce travel restrictions over May bank holiday weekend to contain Covid-19

Portugal’s Prime Minister has announced that he will enforce travel restrictions over the next May bank holiday weekend to contain coronavirus (Covid-19).

He will prohibit travel between municipalities, as was the case over the Easter break earlier this month. “Between the 1st and 3rd May it will be prohibited to travel between municipalities,” stated Prime Minister António Costa. “For this weekend, the Government will enact a ban on travel between municipalities,” as was the case over the Easter holiday period, said Costa.

Over the Easter period, the Government limited trips to the municipalities of permanent residence. The same measure will be put in place over the May bank holiday weekend.



