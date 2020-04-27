Police Forces Recall 2,700 Faulty Face Masks Sent to Frontline Officers

TWO bungling police forces sent out thousands of PPE face masks with fraudulent safety certificates to its frontline officers – shortly after the public were warned not to fall for coronavirus con tricks.

Sussex and Surrey police are recalling 2,700 faulty masks already delivered to police stations across the counties after concerns were raised last Thursday over the shipment of 10,000 units.

The masks were intended for officers who attend high-risk environments – but the alarm was raised when it emerged the masks’ safety certificates were suspected of being faked.

Just days earlier, a warning letter had been issued by Sussex Police warning people to be on the lookout for Covid-19 frauds online.

‘So much for watching out for con artists,’ a force insider said.

In an email sent to Surrey Police staff last Thursday, Superintendent Graham Barnett wrote: ‘Earlier this afternoon, the Operation Apollo logistics team identified that a consignment of FFP2 (marked KS95) masks received in recent days may have issues with their certificates of conformity which are suspected to be fraudulent or invalid.’



