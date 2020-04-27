Pet savaged to death by neighbour’s dog ‘is not a crime’ as devastated family face £10,000 vet bill

Yorkshire terrier was savaged by German Shepherd which has also left grieving family with £10,000 vet bill.

A distraught family from Liverpool, whose Yorkshire terrier was savaged to death by a neighbour’s dog have been told “no crime was committed” and now face £10,000 in vet fees.

Nicola Karunaratne-Diver was taking her four-year-old daughter Grace inside their home as her husband Gerard walked their pet, Speedy just yards away.

However, seconds later a German Shepherd suddenly pounced on the family pet, grabbing his rib cage in its jaws.

Speedy died the following day after a large cardiac arrest.

Because the out-of-control animal did not attack a person, or leave a person fearful, officers say they cannot investigate further, despite the aggressive dog not being on a lead.

In a double blow, the Karunaratne-Diver family must find £10,000 to pay for the 24-hour treatment which covers scans, sedation, pain relief, open chest surgery, ultrasounds, blood tests, and repairing multiple lacerations.

That figure also includes the cost of cremation of Speedy, who his owners had for six years.





The bill will fall onto the family after police informed them the off-the-lead German Shepherd’s owner, did not have insurance.

The mum-of-one, 34, said: “We feel absolutely heartbroken as he was my companion for all these years, and after losing our son Malcolm with a heart condition when he was three days old, that dog brought me back to life.

“Speedy didn’t deserve to die like that.

“The house feels empty without her, how do I explain this to my four-year-old child who is lying on the dog’s bed crying – it’s breaking my heart all over again.

“She sees this dog being taken out for walks by its owner, and asks me, ‘is that the dog that killed Speedy?’

“I don’t know how to answer that.”

Mrs Karunaratne-Diver, who works for a furniture company, believes the sudden £10,000 bill will “financially cripple them.’

The family is fundraising to try and get help, but that online effort stands at £1,300, meaning they will have to foot more than £8,000 themselves.