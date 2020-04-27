Not all sticking to social distancing rules on Spain’s Costa Almeria on first day of lockdown relaxation for children

NOT all families were sticking to social distancing rules in Almeria on the first day of the lockdown relaxation for children, according to criticisms posted on social media.

One image doing the rounds shows a bunch of people standing close together on the provincial capital’s seafront promenade.

“I live next to the Almeria promenade, and it’s been a disgrace the number of people there have been since first thing in the morning: entire families, the elderly, walking without dogs or anything, without maintaining social distancing…”, tweeted Daniel Rabaneda.

“Almeria is making a fool of itself,” commented Carlos Javier Lillo.

“I’m surprised at people like this.”

According to Almeria City Council however, the public did on the whole abide by the regulations, and Local Police reported that yesterday morning at least had gone “totally normally and without incidents.”

The council congratulated citizens on their behaviour, while insisting on the need for “common sense and responsibility to continue fighting Covid-19.”





As from yesterday, an adult can take out up to three children aged up to 14 for a walk or to play for an hour a day and within a kilometre of the home, but under certain restrictions, including practising social distancing.